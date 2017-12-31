Patriots fans prepare to brave freezing temperatures in Foxborough

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WHDH) – Patriots fans are ready to brave the cold for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets in Foxborough.

The wind chill is expected to be about zero degrees at kickoff. The last time the Patriots faced the Jets, it was October and the temperature was in the 70’s.

Gillette Stadium officials said fans can bring blankets, but they must have them folded and draped over their arm for easy inspection at security. Hand-warmers will also be provided. Fans say they are planning on wearing as many layers as possible:

Other fans said they will be tailgating with hot chocolate today instead of cold beer.

The Patriots have been practicing outside to get acclimated to the cold instead of using their indoor facility.

Coach Bill Belichick said weather changes quickly and they will be ready for anything come game time.

Blankets & hand warmers are allowed at @GilletteStadium + more game day info: https://t.co/G3jbtp1F6N https://t.co/WWvUpAP6c0 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 31, 2017

