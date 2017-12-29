Patriots fans ready to brave weather for Jets game, wind chill expected to be around zero

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Patriots fans are ready to brave the cold for this weekend’s Jets game at Foxborough. The wind chill is expected to be about zero at kickoff.

The last time the Patriots faced the Jets, it was October and the temperature was in the 70’s.

Gillette Stadium officials said fans can bring blankets, but they must have them folded and draped over their arm for easy inspection at security.

Some are saying this weekend’s tailgating beverage of choice may be hot chocolate instead of cold beer.

The Patriots have been practicing outside to get acclimated to the cold instead of using their indoor facility.

Coach Bill Belichick said weather changes quickly and they will be ready for anything come game day.

