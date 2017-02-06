Patriots get revenge after deflategate

Houston, TX (WHDH) — After the NFL’s first Super Bowl overtime game, it was pure joy on the field.

And pure joy for 39-year-old Tom Brady. He gets his fifth Super Bowl ring and some sweet redemption.

But he’s taking the high road.

Deflategate is done and the four game suspension in the rear view mirror.

The footballs were fully inflated and the boo’s were deafening when NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell took the stage to hand over the Lombardi Trophy to Bob Kraft.

On stage Goodell and Brady mostly avoided eye contact but they did shake hands.

His teammates say when the stage is big, when the clock is ticking toward zero, there is no one they would rather have front and center than number 12.

Brady shared some tender moments with his family as the confetti flew and his teammates are over joyed for him and for everyone.

