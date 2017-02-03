Patriots greats, players’ families prepare food for Houstonians in need

HOUSTON (WHDH) – While the Patriots are preparing for the Super Bowl, their families and former players of the team, took some time to prepare food for Houstonians in need of a warm meal.

Kevin Faulk, Stanley Morgan and others are stepped up to make meals for over 5,000 families in need.

7 News sports reporter Chelsi McDonald caught up with the Hall-of-Famers to talk about their heartwarming efforts.

