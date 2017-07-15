Patriots Hall of Fame member, Vito “Babe” Parilli, has passed away

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - The New England Patriots have confirmed that Vito “Babe” Parilli, a member of the Patriots Hall of Fame, has passed away at age 87.

Best known for playing quarterback for the Patriots, Parilli finished his career with the Jets.

Parilli, or “Gold Finger,” was a member of the all-decade team in the 60’s and was voted to three AFL All-Star games.

Parilli was also inducted in the College Football Hall of Fame.

