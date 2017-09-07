Patriots newest Super Bowl banner to be revealed before game tonight

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - The Patriots fifth Super Bowl banner will be revealed tonight before the team’s first game of the season in Foxborough against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The game starts at 8:30 p.m. tonight, but Boston will be celebrating the beginning of Patriots season all day.

There will be a concert at the Christopher Columbus Park in the North End, where fans will celebrate the latest Super Bowl win with some older Patriots legends like Willie McGinest, Rodney Harrison, and more.

The Lombardi Trophy will also be there.

Guster will be performing at the concert. Miguel was scheduled to perform, but he dropped out due to illness.

The schedule of Patriots events today is here:

NFL CONCERT GATES OPEN: 10:30 A.M.

NFL KICKOFF CONCERT: 12 P.M.

GILLETTE STADIUM GATES OPEN: 3:30 P.M.

PREGAME CEREMONY: 8 P.M.

KICKOFF: 8:30 P.M.

Barstool Sports also handed out thousands of towels for tonight’s game for fans to wave at Gillette. They picture NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell as a clown.

