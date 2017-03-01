Patriots not expected to trade Jimmy Garoppolo, report says

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - The New England Patriots are expected to keep quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo as a backup to Tom Brady moving forward, according to a new report.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter, citing league sources, tweeted: “In a move that will have a ripple effect on all QB-needy teams, Patriots are not expected to trade QB Jimmy Garoppolo.”

Garoppolo was a more than adequate fill-in this past season, posting a quarterback rating of 113.3 while Brady served his “Deflategate” suspension. In six games, the 25-year-old through for six touchdowns.

Prior to Schefter’s report, rumors had been swirling. Many teams were said to be gearing to make a significant run at acquiring Garoppolo.

