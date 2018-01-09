Patriots owner Robert Kraft helping to fight opioid crisis

BOSTON (WHDH) - New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft was at Boston City Hall Plaza Tuesday morning to help fight the ongoing opioid crisis in Massachusetts.

The Kraft Center for Community Health teamed up with Gov. Charlie Baker, Mayor Marty Walsh and Attorney General Maura Healey to unveil a mobile health van.

With opioid-related deaths having almost tripled in the last five years, the health van is aimed at better engaging individuals struggling with addiction.

The van will provide those in need with the necessary resources and services for getting ongoing care.

While at the event, Kraft was asked about a recent ESPN report detailing discourse within the Patriots organization

“We’re here to talk about the opioid van,” Kraft said. “Our team is very special and I’m very proud of where we are at.”

