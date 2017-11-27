Patriots place Martellus Bennett, Nate Ebner on injured reserve

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - The New England Patriots announced Monday that tight end Martellus Bennett and safety Nate Ebner have been placed on injured reserve.

Bennett was claimed off waivers and awarded to New England from Green Bay on Nov. 9. He had been dealing with a shoulder injury.

Ebner, a special teams extraordinaire, suffered a knee injury in Sunday’s win over the Miami Dolphins.

It’s not clear if Bennett or Ebner will return this year.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)