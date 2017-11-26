Patriots players handed out Christmas trees, toys and coats to foster families in need

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Patriots players handed out Christmas trees, toys and coats to nearly 200 foster families in need on Saturday.

The event was put together by Patriots linebacker, Kyle Van Noy and his wife Marissa.

The Van Noy’s started a foundation three years ago to help raise funds to improve the lives of foster children in their family.

“We started it because I’m adopted and my wife’s dad and brother are adopted, and its a big part of our lives,” Van Noy said.

Along with free Christmas trees, volunteers at Gillette Stadium handed out tree decorations and stands, and a new winter coat to each child.

Thanks to all those that helped make today a great day for 200 families for Xmas this year! Great way to start the holidays! Blessings — Kyle Van Noy (@KVN_03) November 25, 2017

