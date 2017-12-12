Patriots QB Tom Brady launches mobile app

(WHDH) — TB12, the fitness and wellness organization co-founded by Tom Brady, announced Tuesday the launch of mobile application.

The application offers a roadmap to the “TB12 Method” and lifestyle. According to a news release, it serves as a resource to help users

“build positive daily habits that lead to greater health, well-being,and vitality in their lives.”

The application takes a deeper dive into the concepts introduced in Brady’s #1 New York Times best-seller, The TB12 Method: How to Achieve a Lifetime of Sustained Peak Performance.

Brady and his body coach Alex Guerrero founded the TB12 Method, which is a more natural, holistic and comprehensive training approach

that focuses on muscle pliability.

The TB12 Method application is available for free download on iOS devices in the Apple App Store starting today.

The app offers a 1-week free trial of the TB12 premium subscription. After the 1-week free trial, the premium subscription is available for $19.99 a month or $199.99 for the full year.

