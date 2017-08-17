Patriots quarterback Tom Brady surprises young boy battling cancer

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - A morning that began with a chemotherapy treatment for one young Patriots fan ended with a meeting that 11-year-old Gabe Lester will never forget.

Lester, a West Virginia native, had one dream and that was to meet Tom Brady, his hero and favorite football player.

Brady introduced himself to Lester following a recent practice, chatted with him, took photos and signed autographs.

Lester was diagnosed with cancer in 2011. Lester’s dad says his two dreams were to watch the Patriots play in New England and meet Brady.

Brady congratulated Lester’s dad for making his dream come true. Brady also encouraged Lester to stay positive, saying “you’re going to get through” the cancer battle.

