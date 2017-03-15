Patriots re-sign star linebacker Dont’a Hightower, report says

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - The New England Patriots have re-signed star linebacker Dont’a Hightower to a multi-year deal after the New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers failed to secure his services.

Hightower’s new deal is worth $43.5 million over four seasons, according to Sports Trust Advisors. The deal includes a guarantee of $19 million.

Hightower met with both the Steelers and Jets this week, per several reports, but opted to return to New England Wednesday afternoon.

The 20-year-old racked up 17 sacks in five seasons with the Patriots. The run-stuffing specialist has totaled 372 tackles in that time. He also won two Super Bowl titles.

His return solidifies New England’s defense as arguably one of the best in the NFL.

