BOSTON (WHDH) - Patriots star, Dion Lewis, was a guest at “Booty’s for the Battle” fundraiser at the Seaport Hotel over the weekend.

The event helps raise money for Metastatic Breast Cancer research by inviting women who are undergoing treatment to come out, share stories, and raise awareness.

Dion Lewis led the outdoor fitness class. The cause is close to his heart after his mother’s battle with the disease.

350 women attended the class and they raised more than $10,000.

Watch the 7News video to see footage and interviews from the event.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)