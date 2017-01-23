Patriots share celebrations on social media

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Patriots shared celebratory vibes with fans on social media following the AFC Championship win on Sunday. No Facebook live streams were involved.

Gisele posted a photo to Instagram that showed her and husband Tom Brady sporting AFC Championship hats. The caption reads, “Congrats my love!”

Coach Bill Belichick quickly went viral in a video that captures him embracing and kissing girlfriend Linda Holiday after the big win.

Tight end Martellus Bennett danced with Patriots cheerleaders to Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” and posted a picture to Instagram that shows him hugging his wife and daughter with the caption, “Thank you!”

The tight end was also photographed playing in the confetti with his daughter.

