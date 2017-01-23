Patriots shatter multiple records in AFC Championship win

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - When it comes to records, the New England Patriots have a tendency to break them. That is exactly what they did Sunday night in defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers to secure the AFC title.

The team is on the way to a ninth Super Bowl, which is the most ever in NFL history. The dynamic duo of coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady now have a record all to themselves after clinching an NFL-best seventh trip to the Super Bowl with a 36-17 win.

Belichick and Brady have now clinched more Super Bowl appearances than any other tandem. They also became the winningest tandem in postseason history.

Belichick passed Don Shula for the most Super Bowl appearances of any head coach in NFL history with seven. A win over the Atlanta Falcons and he would secure a record fifth Vince Lombardi trophy.

Brady tied Joe Montana with nine playoff games with at least three touchdowns. He set a Patriots postseason passing record with 384 yards. And lastly, he set a new Patriots playoff record with his eleventh 300-yard passing game.

The Patriots wide receivers left their mark against the Steelers. Julian Edelman took over the top spot for most receiving yards in Patriots postseason history. Chris Hogan set the record for the most receiving yards in a Patriots playoff game with nine catches for 180 yards and two touchdowns.

“He’s made big plays for us all season,” Brady said of Hogan. “He made big plays for us in the biggest game of the year.”

But of course, with all that being said, Belichick is keeping the team grounded.

“I mean, the numbers are nice and all that, but it’s really about this team and this year and this group of guys,” Belichick said.

