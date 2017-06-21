Patriots sign ex-Jets linebacker David Harris, report says

(WHDH) — The New England Patriots continued their roster reload on Wednesday, reportedly signing former New York Jets linebacker David Harris.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the team signed the 33-year-old veteran to a two-year deal. The financial terms of the deal were not immediately known.

In 10 seasons with the Jets, Harris tallied 1,088 tackles, 35.5 sack, 11 forced fumbles and six interceptions.

Harris joins an already stout Patriots defense, which added former Buffalo Bill corner Stephon Gilmore this past winter.

