Patriots sign Gronk’s younger brother to future contract

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - The New England Patriots have signed Rob Gronkowski’s younger brother to a future contract.

The team announced the signing of Glenn Gronkowski on Tuesday. The 22-year-old fullback stands 6 foot 3 and weighs 234 pounds.

Gronkowski previously played in Buffalo and Baltimore after being drafted out of Kansas State in 2016.

Gronkowski served time on New England’s practice squad back in October.

