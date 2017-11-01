Patriots sign QB Brian Hoyer to backup Tom Brady

(WHDH) — Less than two days after trading Jimmy Garoppolo, the New England Patriots announced Wednesday that they have signed quarterback Brian Hoyer to backup Tom Brady.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Patriots and Hoyer agreed on a three-year deal. The financial terms of the deal were not immediately available.

Patriots reached agreement with former 49ers QB Brian Hoyer on a three-year contract, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 1, 2017

Hoyer, 32, was cut be the San Franciso 49ers after the club acquired Garoppolo in exchange for a second-round draft pick.

He started the first six games of the 2017 season for the 49ers, completing 119-of-205 passes for 1,245 yards with four touchdowns and four interceptions.

Hoyer spent three years backing up Brady before he departed New England in 2012.

