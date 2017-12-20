Patriots star Rob Gronkowski named AFC Offensive Player of Week

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - After hauling in nine catches for a career-high 168 yards in Sunday’s win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, New England Patriots tight end was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week.

Gronkowski’s career game powered New England to a 27-24 win. In victory, the team clinched their ninth straight AFC East crown.

The 28-year-old also passed 1,000 yards for the fourth time in his career, joining Jason Witten and Tony Gonzalez as the only tight ends in NFL history with four 1,000-yard seasons.

During Sunday’s game-winning drive, Gronkowski caught three passes for 69 yards, with back-to-back 26-yard receptions, followed by a 17-yard catch. He had four receptions of at least 20 yards in the game.

Gronkowski was last named player of the week in 2011.

