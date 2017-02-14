Patriots stars spread the love with unique Valentine’s Day cards

Our charming Super Bowl champions are helping to spread the love this Valentine’s Day.

They have posted some humorous, downloadable Valentine’s Day cards.

They went with a classic, saying on one, “Will you be my Valentine?” But giving it a Patriot twist with a picture of defensive tackle Vincent Valentine.

And Julian Edelman’s Valentine’s Day card says, “You’re quite the catch” and has a picture of the amazing catch he made during the Super Bowl.

The card featuring Gronk says “You Gronk-spiked an arrow through my heart.”

You can get the cards at Patriots.com.

Watch the video above to see the cards.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)