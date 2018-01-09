Patriots-Titans playoff game sparks sweet wager for doughnut shops

BOSTON (WHDH) - Forget about the New England clam chowder and Nashville hot chicken. Doughnuts will be up for grabs when the Patriots and Tennessee Titans square off Saturday night in Foxboro for the right to play in the AFC Championship game.

Boston’s Kane’s Handcrafted Donuts and Nashville’s Five Daughters Bakery are putting a dozen of their finest doughnuts one the line.

If the Patriots win, Five Daughters must send a dozen of their most popular doughnuts to the Kane’s Handcrafted Donuts shop in Boston and the reverse if the Titans are victorious.

Both shops are planning for friendly trash-talking on social media leading up to and during the game.

Kane’s was involved in similar wagers last year during the playoffs against bakeries in Houston, Pittsburgh and Atlanta.

To follow the wager and back-and-forth banter check out the links below:

