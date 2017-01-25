Patriots to hold Super Bowl rally for fans Monday

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - The New England Patriots will hold a Super Bowl sendoff rally Monday morning at Gillette Stadium.

The rally is slated to start at 9:30 a.m. on NRG Plaza outside The Hall at Patriot Place.

Bill Belichick, along with the team’s captains, are expected to speak at the rally.

All fans are invited to attend the event.

The Super Bowl will be played on Feb. 5.

