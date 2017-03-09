Patriots to sign cornerback Stephon Gilmore, report says

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - The New England Patriots are reportedly expected to sign free agent cornerback Stephon Gilmore to a multi-year deal.

New England is expected to sign the former Buffalo Bills standout to a five-year deal on Thursday when NFL free agency opens up at 4 p.m, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.

Gilmore is regarded by many as the top cornerback in this year’s free agent class.

In 5 seasons with Buffalo, Gilmore snagged 14 interceptions and recorded 226 tackles.

The 6-foot, 190-pound defender played his college football at the University of South Carolina.

The Patriots are also considering trading cornerback Malcolm Butler to the New Orleans Saints for wide receiver Brandin Cooks, ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported.

If Butler were to be traded, Gilmore would replace him as the team’s top defensive back.

