Patriots trade for tight end Dwayne Allen, report says

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - The New England Patriots have reportedly acquired tight end Dwayne Allen in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts.

The Patriots have sent a fourth-round draft pick to the Colts in exchange for Allen and sixth-round pick, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Allen, who stands 6 feet 3 inches, caught 35 passes for 406 yards and 6 touchdowns last season.

The 27-year-old Clemson University product has 19 touchdowns in 126 career games.

The addition of Allen likely means Martellus Bennett’s time in New England is over. Allen will likely slot in behind Rob Gronkowski on the depth chart.

