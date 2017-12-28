Patriots urge fans to dress warm, bring blankets to Sunday’s game

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - The forecast for Sunday’s season finale at Gillette Stadium against the New York Jets is calling for temperatures in the single digits and the Patriots are urging fans to dress warm.

The team says fans will be permitted to bring blankets inside the stadium.

They also say hand and feet warmers will be allowed and encouraged. The use of battery-operated heated clothing is not allowed.

The game kicks off at 1 p.m. Fans are asked to arrive early. As always, a clear-bag policy will be enforced.

For those concerned, it may be worth braving the cold, as a victory is more than likely. Over the last 24 years, the Patriots have posted a 42-10 record in games where the kickoff temperature is 34 degrees or colder.

For more, click here to visit the 7Weather page.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)