Patriots us-against-world mentality has fueled team’s success

HOUSTON (WHDH) – With Bill Belichick and Tom Brady at the helm, the Patriots are just one win away from capping off their so-called revenge tour. Deflategate has reared its ugly head many times over the last few years, but the team has not skipped a beat.

“We have guys in this locker room who are mentally tough,” Chris Long said. “I think that’s one of the most important features a football player can have.”

Long may be in his first year with the Patriots, but he feels like he’s been in New England all along.

“We think it’s us against the world. We are a team that prepares for everybody like it’s the most important game,” Long said.

The Patriots, with their focus firmly on the Falcons, hit the practice for the first time Wednesday since arriving in Houston.

“Our coach does a great job of keeping us focused everyday,” Tom Brady said. “Everyday is an important day in his mind.”

Belichick’s attention to detail is not lost on his quarterback and Brady’s desire to win is not lost on his teammates.

“I always felt like you want to play with a guy like that,” Julian Edelman said of Brady.

With a win on Sunday, Brady will become the first quarterback in NFL history to win five Super Bowls.

