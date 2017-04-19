Patriots visit the White House after Super Bowl win

WASHINGTON (WHDH) - The New England Patriots will be visiting the White House on Wednesday.

They are being honored for winning Super Bowl 51.

But not every member of the team is going.

McCourty, Hightower, Bennett, Long, Branch and Blount are the six players who have said they will not attend the White House visit.

The Patriots are the first team to visit the White House during the Trump Presidency.

Tom Brady is expected to be in attendance.

