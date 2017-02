BOSTON (WHDH) - Pats fans now have a chance to meet receiver Chris Hogan.

Hogan will be signing autographs Friday evening at Macy’s in Downtown Crossing.

The event begins at 5:30 p.m.

In order to meet the Super Bowl champ, you need to be one of the first 250 people to purchase at least 45 dollars worth of merchandise from the nearby “Locker Room by Lids” shop.

