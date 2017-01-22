Pats players debate who is the best on the silver screen

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Tom Brady may be as good on the silver screen as he is on the field.

The teams quarterback’s sticking together when asked who was the best actor on the team. Garoppolo quickly gave the nod to TB12.

“I have to give it to my guy TB,” said Garoppolo. “He holds it down for the core rec room.”

And if Hollywood ever needs an action star, they could recruit Devin McCourty.

“I think the guy that’s best lined up to be an entertainer after football is Devin McCorrty.,” said Chris Long. “He could do action movies, action movies where he has a sidekick with his brother. He has a twin in case you didn’t know. He’ll tell you that in a heartbeat.

And of course Gronk has shown off other talents as well.

From the ballet studio to rapping with Big Papi his teammates see his potential.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)