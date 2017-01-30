Pats Send Off Rally at Patriots Place

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - The Patriots are preparing for the Super Bowl.

The team is packing up after their last practice at Gillette and gearing up for a fight against the Falcons.

In just a few hours Patriots Place will be the site of a Super Bowl sendoff.

They’ll travel to Houston Monday where Super Bowl 51 celebrations are already underway.

The Falcons are already in Houston, arriving Sunday afternoon.

Earlier Sunday, thousands of fans gathered in Atlanta for a sendoff rally.

