Pats take to social media to celebrate victory

Of course, Pats players took to Twitter after their epic comeback win in Houston.

Julian Edelman tweeted a picture being held in the winning arms of Tom Brady with the caption, #Patsnation we love you! Coming home with another one! #Wegotsomereallybigrings.”

And while he didn’t play, Gronk got in on the action too tweeting, “New England Patriots, Super Bowl champions.”

And if it’s not on Twitter then Instagram is next.

Chris Hogan posted a picture of him and Tom Brady hugging, writing, “Can’t begin to describe this feeling. I love you Ashley Boccio, Chase and Miss Kay. So happy for everyone on this team, we fought ’til the end! We never quit! Let’s go!”

For Tom Brady, he is always about the team, the one he competes with on the field and the one he comes home to. TB12 added a picture with his family with the caption, “It takes a team. And so much love. #neverstopbelieving

