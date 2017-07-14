Pats tickets go on sale Friday

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Patriots fans hoping to get their hands on tickets for games will have their first chance on Friday!

Tickets for individual games will go on sale at 10:00 a.m.

All tickets must be purchased through Ticketmaster. They will not be sold at the Gillette Stadium ticket office.

Fans are allowed four tickets per game and prices vary based on opponent.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)