Peabody dad-to-be surprises girlfriend with ‘dad-bod’ pregnancy photoshoot

PEABODY, Mass. (WHDH) — A dad-to-be’s pregnancy photoshoot parody is getting lots of attention on the internet, with even People Magazine featuring him on their website.

Nick Roberts, of Peabody, surprised his girlfriend with the photos at their gender reveal party back in June before their son Logan was born. In the photos, Roberts poses like a mom-to-be in a pregnancy photoshoot, only he is cradling his belly full of fast food.

“I just kept flipping through the pictures and each one, I just started laughing harder and harder,” said Brianna Magee, Roberts’ girlfriend.

Roberts got the idea from his friend Stephen Cwiok, a photographer. They shot the photos on the beach in Nahant.

“It was extremely difficult because we just kept laughing. Like, this is absolutely ridiculous,” said Roberts.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)