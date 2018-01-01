Peabody delays start of classes Tuesday due to bitter cold

PEABODY, Mass. (WHDH) — Public schools in Peabody will have a delayed opening on Tuesday due to the frigid weather.

The school district made the announcement Monday, saying “extreme cold” will delay the start of classes Tuesday by two hours.

“Our building is an old school, so I can imagine that if we were there with the heat only on less than an hour, it would be very cold,” said parent Kristen Buckley, who is also a teacher in the district.

Forecasts for Peabody Tuesday morning have temperatures below zero degrees.

