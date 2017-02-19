Peabody homicide investigation leaves neighbors shocked

PEABODY, MA (WHDH) - People in a Peabody neighborhood said they were shocked and saddened to learn that two people were found dead inside a house.

The Essex County District Attorney said the man and woman were found dead inside a house on Farm Avenue, a rural and industrial area off of Route One. News of the discovery spread quickly.

“It is shocking, it is. It’s awful,” one woman told 7News. “To pull up and to see all this, we didn’t know what was going on.”

According to sources, a woman ran out of the house Saturday night and flagged down a person who drove her to the State Police barracks to report a crime. Officials said the people involved in the homicide knew each other and there is no threat to the community.

