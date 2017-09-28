Peabody man accused of raping, strangling woman outside college dorm

PEABODY, MA (WHDH) - A Peabody man accused of raping and strangling a woman outside a dorm at Regis College over the weekend has been ordered held behind bars pending a dangerousness hearing.

Evens Noel, 23, was arraigned Wednesday in Waltham District Court and charged with rape and strangulation in connection with an alleged sexual assault on Saturday, the Middlesex District Attorney’s office announced.

Authorities say Noel, who is not a Regis College student, was visiting the victim at her dorm in Weston. It’s alleged that Noel strangled and sexually assaulted the victim when the two left the dorm to go for a walk outside.

The Noel and the victim were not known to each other before the evening of the alleged assault, according to investigators.

Noel is due back in court on Oct. 2. The incident is under investigation.

