Peabody murder suspect involved in kidnapping and carjacking

BOSTON (WHDH) - It started last night when a man walked into a South End restaurant saying he had been kidnapped.

He told Boston Police that he was carjacked in Middleton and held for several hours by a man in his 30’s.

He was eventually dumped on Tremont Street outside of Good Eats Pizza and Subs. He says the suspect then took off.

Peabody Police are now confirming that the suspect in that kidnapping and carjacking is Wes Doughty.

Doughty is on the run, accused in a gruesome double murder inside a Peabody home over the weekend.

On Saturday night, Police found Mark Greenlaw and Jennifer O’Connor dead inside a home on Farm Avenue in Peabody.

Less than 48 hours later, 45-year-old Michael Hebb was arrested on two counts of murder.

He is being held without bail.

But Doughty is still on the run and police say he is armed and dangerous.

