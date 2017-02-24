Peabody murder suspect taken into custody in South Carolina

PEABODY, MA (WHDH) - The Essex County District Attorney’s office confirmed Friday that Peabody murder suspect Wes Doughty was taken into custody in South Carolina.

Police said Doughty was found at around 3:30 p.m. while panhandling in Spartanburg, South Carolina. He is due in court there on Monday.

Doughty is accused of killing Mark Greenlaw and Jennifer O’Connor, whose bodies were found in a Peabody house earlier this week. Police said the couple’s bodies were found wrapped up in carpeting.

State Police and Peabody Police officers searched through a marsh off I-95 Friday, confirming it was connected to their search of Doughty. A rifle was found and sources said it may be connected to the murders.

On Wednesday night, police said Doughty carjacked Kenneth Metz outside a restaurant in Middleton and drove down to Boston. While Doughty was buying alcohol at a liquor store in the South End, Metz said he jumped out of the car and ran for help at a pizzeria.

