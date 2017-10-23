Peabody store offering free wedding package, honeymoon in Disney

PEABODY, MA (WHDH) - Planning the perfect wedding can be extremely costly. Dresses, food, limousine rentals and everything that goes into the special day is far from cheap. A store in Peabody wants to give one lucky couple everything free of charge.

Ultimate Woman’s Apparel is holding a contest for its customer who are interested in “winning the ultimate wedding of their dreams.”

The Newbury Street business says it will give the contest winner a bundle of gifts valued at $40,000, including the venue, a Rolls Royce rental, cake, catering, a honeymoon in Disney, gowns, tuxedos, hair, makeup, invitations and more.

The venue offered in the contest is a 19th century estate on Pierce Farm in Topsfield.

To qualify for the contest, couple’s need to submit a 400-word essay detailing why they are deserving of winning.

The contest runs through Nov. 28. To enter, click here.

