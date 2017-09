ROXBURY, MA — A pedestrian faces life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car in Roxbury.

Police said the incident happened at Melena Cass Boulevard and Washington Street in Roxbury around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Officials took the pedestrian to an area hospital for treatment. Their condition is unknown at this time.

