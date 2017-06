CAMBRIDGE (WHDH) - A pedestrian was hit by a car on Vassar Street in Cambridge Thursday morning.

Cambridge Fire says the person was injured.

Police are urging people to expect delays if you are headed to that area.

Stay with 7News for updates on this developing story.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)