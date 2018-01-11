Pedestrian hit by car, injured in Wilmington; police searching for driver

WILMINGTON, MA (WHDH) - Police in Wilmington are searching for the driver of a car that struck a pedestrian early Thursday morning and took off.

Authorities say a vehicle traveling north near 520 Main Street hit a man around 12:30 a.m.

The vehicle did not stop and continued north on Main Street, according to police.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are searching for a 2015 or newer white Ford Edge. They say the vehicle should have damage to the passenger side mirror and possibly the passenger side headlight.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

