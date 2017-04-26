Pedestrian hit by car, killed in downtown Brockton

BROCKTON, Mass. (AP) – A man has been hit and killed by a car in downtown Brockton.

Fire officials say the man suffered major head injuries and was in cardiac arrest when they arrived at the scene on Wednesday. Firefighters performed CPR before the man was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

An accident reconstruction team was seen testing the brakes of a Dodge Charger with Ohio plates at the scene. The accident happened during heavy rainfall.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. The victim’s identity has not been released.

