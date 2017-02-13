Pedestrian hit by plow, driver accused of leaving the scene

WORCESTER, MA (WHDH) - A pedestrian was hit by a plow in Worcester on Monday morning.

The incident happened on Pleasant Street where there is no sidewalk.

Police say the driver continued on after hitting the pedestrian.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Worcester Police are still on the scene of the incident and are looking for the plow driver.

One side of Pleasant Street is blocked off due to the police presence.

