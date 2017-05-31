Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle on Bridge Street in Lowell

LOWELL, MA (WHDH) - Officials say a pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle in Lowell on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the pedestrian was hit at the intersection of Bridge and French streets.

Police are asking people to avoid the area, including the Bridge Street Bridge, for the next few hours.

Deadly accident in Lowell – pedestrian struck. Police waiting for @MassStatePolice to show up, also accident reconstruction pic.twitter.com/r1TgWTaIK8 — Sharman Sacchetti (@SharmanTV) May 31, 2017

