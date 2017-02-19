Pedestrian hospitalized after crash involving taxi in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A person was rushed to the hospital after a crash involving a taxi in Boston early Sunday morning.

The incident happened on Mass Ave and Pompeii Street.

Two cars were reportedly involved in the incident.

The taxi driver involved in the incident stayed on the scene and is cooperating with authorities.

There is no word on the identity of the pedestrian, but officials say that person is in critical condition.

Officials are investigating the incident and are looking at surveillance cameras in the area that may help piece together what happened.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News for continued updates.

