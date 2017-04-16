Pedestrian injured after struck by car in Allston

BOSTON (WHDH) - One person is injured after being struck by a vehicle in Allston.

The incident happened before 9 a.m. on Sunday near Franklin and Lincoln Streets.

The vehicle reportedly stayed on scene, and the driver was cooperating with authorities.

The victim was transported to the hospital.

There is no immediate word on the condition of the suspect.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News for more information.

