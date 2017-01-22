FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - A pedestrian was hit by a car in Foxborough on Sunday night.

The crash happened along Route 1, right near the Enterprise Rent-A-Car on Washington Street.

Foxborough Fire responded to the incident.

Southbound lanes were closed for a short time.

The victim, a 51-year-old man, was taken to Norwood Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)