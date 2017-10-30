QUINCY, Mass. (AP) — State police say a 46-year-old man has died after being struck by three vehicles while crossing a Quincy street.

The man was walking across Willard Street near the South Shore Plaza at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday when he was initially struck. Two more vehicles then struck him in succession.

He was brought to South Shore Hospital where he was pronounced dead. His name was not made public pending notification of family.

All three drivers stopped at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

The investigation remains ongoing.

